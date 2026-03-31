Cardi B Admits She Felt 'Reborn' After Offset Divorce: 'I Have To Do Things For Myself Now'

Cardi B's life has transformed, with a 'new person' emerging, likely due to her divorce.

Cardi is urgently pursuing her goals, seeing it as 'now or never' at age 33.

Cardi's new hair care line, Grow Good Beauty, aims to deliver results over competing celebrity brands.

Cardi B went through a serious transformation last year, so much so, that she feels like a completely different person now.

Source: Kevin Wong

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper stopped by Good American CEO Emma Grede’s podcast, Aspire, this week, where she opened up about all of the changes in her life recently.

Grede asked Cardi what the last few years of her life have “felt like,” which led to Cardi explaining just how different every year has been.

“Every year is different, but I feel like last year, a new person was reborn. I don’t know if it was the divorce or…something just woke me up and I feel like I’m definitely a new person.”

That led to the rapper going on an inspiring tangent about her new lease on life, sharing her sense of urgency when it comes to taking advantage of her “moment.” While she didn’t directly connect the two, it seems like leaving her marriage has given her a different outlook on life and opportunities.

“I don’t even know how to explain it…I have to do things for myself now, for real. And I gotta take things serious, for real. It’s like now or never,” she said.

When asked about her sense of urgency, Cardi responded: “I’m 33 years old, I’m in my Jesus year…It’s like God is telling me, it’s now or never. Take advantage of it.”

While speaking further about taking advantage of the opportunities presented to her, Cardi talked about her highly anticipated haircare line, Grow Good Beauty, which is focused on repairing and growing hair.

Grede mentioned all of the competition in the celebrity hair care space, specifically naming Beyoncé’s Cécred, Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty, and Rihanna’s Fenty. Cardi didn’t mind giving other brands their flowers, though, insisting that people will use what actually works.

“It’s not even about competition, it’s about what’s gonna have your hair growing,” the rapper said. “Like, I use Cécred and it’s very f***ing good! And that’s what I want…I want people to be like, ‘Yo, her s**t is really f***ing good!’ I don’t want nobody to complain.

“People have seen my hair transition…I’ve been doing my hair on live since like 2016,” she continued, going on to reference a “Dominican recipe” she’s been using on her hair for years, which involves boiling onions and using that water on her hair.

Grow-Good Beauty sold out during its March 2026 pre-sale and is set to officially launch online on April 15. The line features shampoos, conditioners, and serums priced from $14.99.

Cardi B Admits She Felt 'Reborn' After Offset Divorce: 'I Have To Do Things For Myself Now' was originally published on bossip.com