Remember Them? One & Two-Hit Wonders of the 2010s

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There was a time in the 2010s when certain songs didn’t just chart – they took over. You couldn’t scroll, drive, go out, or even sit at home without hearing them on the radio, online, on TV, or at the mall (RIP).

They had a moment, and for a lot of these artists, that moment was the only moment.

Some of these performers gave us a second run, one more track that hit just enough to keep their name in rotation. Others? They dropped one record and quietly slid off the mainstream grid, either dipping into other ventures or unsuccessfully trying to make their next hit.

MORE: Say My Name, Say My Nameee: 37 Songs That Mention Beyoncé

Either way, these records left a huge amount of nostalgia behind (especially for the Millennial/Gen-Z cusp group like myself). It also defined a very specific era. The Tumblr days. Early streaming and mixtapes. Pre-social-media-over-indulgence. But, that’s a conversation for another article…

Keep scrolling to revisit some of the glory days. You definitely remember more of these than you think.