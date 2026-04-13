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Cleveland Taco Week Returns With $10 Deals Across The City

Cleveland Taco Week is back with $10 taco deals across Northeast Ohio from April 13–19.

Published on April 13, 2026
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Crispy rolled tacos topped with fresh slaw and herbs on a plate
Source: Tim Bieber/UNI NA / Getty

Taco lovers in Cleveland have something to celebrate this week.

View a list of some of the restaurants participating below.

Cleveland Taco Week officially returns from April 13 through April 19, bringing $10 taco specials to restaurants across Northeast Ohio.

The weeklong event features unique taco creations from more than two dozen local spots. Each participating restaurant offers its own take, giving foodies a chance to explore new flavors all across the city.

From classic street tacos to creative twists, the event encourages diners to try something different while supporting local businesses. Many locations will offer limited-time menu items built specifically for Taco Week.

There’s also a mobile app that helps users map out their taco stops, track visits, and even earn prizes by checking in at participating restaurants.

With more than 20 restaurants involved and deals capped at $10, Cleveland Taco Week continues to grow as one of the city’s most popular food events.

If Taco Tuesday isn’t enough, this is your excuse to make it a full week.

Cleveland restaurants participating in Cleveland Taco Week

Participating restaurants can vary by year. Check the official Cleveland Taco Week site or app for the full current lineup.

Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar

Address: 1000 E. 9th St., Cleveland, OH 44114

Barrio Tacos Gateway

Address: 503 Prospect Ave. E, Cleveland, OH 44114

Blue Habanero

Address: 6416 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, OH 44102

Momocho

Address: 1835 Fulton Rd., Cleveland, OH 44113

Cilantro Taqueria

Address: 2417 Professor Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113

Terrestrial Brewing Company

Address: 7524 Father Frascati Dr., Cleveland, OH 44102

La Plaza Supermarket

Address: 13609 Lakewood Heights Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44107

Los Arcos Mexican Cocina

Address: 2175 S. Green Rd., South Euclid, OH 44121

Taco Tontos

Address: 13321 Madison Ave., Lakewood, OH 44107

El Carnicero

Address: 16918 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, OH 44107

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Cleveland Taco Week Returns With $10 Deals Across The City was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

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