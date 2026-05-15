Drake’s New Project Features A Song Titled “Fortworth”

Drake's collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR captures the loneliness and emotional conflict of life at the top.

The Texas-inspired setting and mood deepen the storytelling around Drake's struggles with relationships and emotional survival.

The song blends Drake's signature confidence and vulnerability, creating a reflective, melancholic atmosphere.

Source: General / Radio One

“Fortworth,” a collaboration between Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR on one of Drake’s new albums titled Habibti. This song blends emotional reflection with moody luxury rap in a way that feels deeply personal. The song carries a slow energy that matches the project’s darker, more introspective tone, using melodies and layered vocals to evoke isolation, ambition, and emotional conflict.

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At its core, “Fortworth” appears to tell the story of someone struggling with the emotional weight that comes with success, fame, and constantly changing relationships. Drake reflects on the sacrifices tied to living at the top, expensive lifestyles, nonstop travel, and public pressure while revealing how lonely that life can become behind the scenes. Throughout the song, he balances moments of confidence with vulnerability, sounding powerful one second and emotionally drained the next. Themes of broken trust, fake loyalty, and emotional exhaustion run throughout the record, giving it a raw and reflective feel.

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The title itself strongly suggests a connection to Fort Worth, Texas, or at least the atmosphere associated with the Dallas-Fort Worth area. While Drake has not officially confirmed the meaning behind the title, many fans believe “Fortworth” is meant to symbolize a Southern, late-night emotional aesthetic rather than simply referencing the city literally. Drake has often used location-based titles in the past to establish a mood or mindset, and this track feels similar. The song’s slow production, reflective lyrics, and spacious sound create the feeling of driving through Texas at night, lonely, quiet, and emotionally heavy.

There are also subtle references in the song that point toward Southern culture and imagery, further supporting the Texas connection. Instead of making Fort Worth the direct subject of the song, Drake seems to use it as a backdrop or emotional symbol representing distance, reflection, and escape. As mentioned, the song features PARTYNEXTDOOR; his smooth harmonies add even more emotion to the track, helping create a dreamlike atmosphere that feels nostalgic and melancholic at the same time.

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Overall, “Fortworth” stands out as one of the album’s most emotionally layered songs. It captures Drake’s signature ability to mix vulnerability with confidence while using the Texas-inspired setting and mood to deepen the storytelling behind fame, relationships, and emotional survival.

Make sure you give all 3 of his new albums a listen if you haven’t already.

Drake’s New Project Features A Song Titled “Fortworth” was originally published on thebeatdfw.com