Source: John Nacion / Getty 20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Kandi Burruss Helped Write Kandi Burruss has one of the craziest songwriting résumés in music history. While a lot of people know her from The Real Housewives of Atlanta or Xscape, many don’t realize she helped write some of the biggest R&B and pop records ever made. From girl group anthems to global chart-toppers, here are 20 songs connected to Kandi Burruss’ songwriting catalog.

1. No Scrubs — TLC One of the most iconic R&B songs of all time and arguably Kandi’s most legendary songwriting credit.

2. Bills, Bills, Bills — Destiny’s Child Kandi helped create Destiny’s Child’s first No. 1 hit.

3. Bug a Boo — Destiny’s Child Another classic from the Destiny’s Child and Kandi Burruss era. Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

4. There You Go — Pink Before Pink became a global superstar, Kandi co-wrote this breakout hit that helped launch her career into the mainstream.

5. Shape of You — Ed Sheeran Kandi later received songwriting credit on the worldwide smash because of similarities to “No Scrubs.”

6. Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored — Ariana Grande Kandi received credit through interpolation ties connected to *NSYNC’s “It Makes Me Ill.”

7. It Makes Me Ill — *NSYNC One of the deeper cuts from *NSYNC’s massively successful “No Strings Attached” album.

8. Pop Ya Collar — Usher Kandi helped write this smooth early-2000s Usher record.

9. Girl Talk — TLC Another TLC record tied to Kandi’s songwriting catalog.

10. If I Was Your Man — Joe A standout R&B record from the early 2000s.

11. Jane Doe — Alicia Keys Kandi also contributed to Alicia Keys’ catalog.

12. X-Girlfriend — Mariah Carey Yes, Kandi even has credits connected to Mariah Carey.

13. Tell Me No — Whitney Houston Another legendary vocalist connected to Kandi’s pen.

14. Good Guy — Boyz II Men Kandi’s songwriting influence stretches across multiple eras of R&B.

15. Don’t Think I’m Not — Kandi Kandi stepped into the spotlight herself with this solo hit in 2000.

16. Just Kickin’ It — Xscape One of Xscape’s signature hits and a major part of Kandi’s rise in music.

17. Who Can I Run To — Xscape A timeless R&B classic still heavily played today.

18. Feels So Good — Xscape Another fan favorite from Xscape’s golden era.

19. Understanding — Xscape One of the songs that helped establish Xscape as one of the top R&B groups of the ‘90s.

20. Tardy for the Party — Kim Zolciak Reality TV history was made with this one.