A former Archbishop Hoban High School teacher was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple sexual battery charges involving former students.

According to Summit County prosecutors, 37-year-old Chad Kendall admitted to six counts of sexual battery connected to relationships with two former students while working at the Akron Catholic school. Four additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Investigators said the abuse happened between 2022 and 2025. Prosecutors accused Kendall of grooming the students and manipulating them into silence. Authorities also said he threatened self-harm if the victims reported the abuse.

Kendall previously worked as a choir teacher and theater director at Archbishop Hoban High School. Court records stated the victims were between 16 and 17 years old during the incidents.

School officials previously confirmed Kendall no longer worked for the school after the allegations surfaced. Hoban also said it contacted law enforcement immediately after learning about the accusations.

Tuesday’s sentencing hearing in Summit County Common Pleas Court officially finalized Kendall’s eight-year prison sentence.

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Former Akron Teacher Gets 8 Years In Sexual Abuse Case was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com