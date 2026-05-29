A viral roller coaster stunt has earned one man a lifetime ban from Cedar Point and all Six Flags amusement parks.

Content creator Allen Ferrell sparked national attention after posting a video of himself eating chicken nuggets while riding Millennium Force at Cedar Point. The coaster reaches speeds of 93 mph and stands more than 300 feet tall.

In the video, Ferrell brought a 10-piece order of chicken nuggets onto the ride and attempted to eat them while the coaster raced through its course. The challenge quickly gained traction online and racked up tons of views across social media platforms.

Cedar Point and Six Flags later responded by issuing a lifetime ban. Park officials said the stunt violated safety policies that prohibit guests from bringing unsecured items onto rides. Officials noted that loose objects can create dangerous situations for riders and employees.

“I had no idea that eating a 10-piece chicken nugget on a rollercoaster would be a national headline, but here we are,” Ferrell told FOX 8 News.

According to reports, some sauce from the challenge landed on riders seated behind Ferrell during the ride. Park officials said the incident highlighted why food, drinks and other loose articles are not permitted on major attractions.

Ferrell later spoke about the experience, calling it a fun challenge. He also revealed that park officials initially discussed possible charges before ultimately deciding not to pursue legal action.

The ban remains in effect across all Six Flags-owned properties, including Cedar Point in Sandusky. The incident has since become one of the most talked-about viral moments involving the park this year.

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Man Banned From Cedar Point After Eating Nuggets On Roller Coaster was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com