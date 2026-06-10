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Two Bravolebrities are causing a #RHOA ruckus with a beef that’s reached a new level. Drew Sidora and Kelli Potter traded shade Tuesday (June 10) amid Drew’s recent comments about the fellow mom’s body, likening it to a “stuffed cornish hen.”

“The AUDACITY!” responded the mom of four, who then shaded the singer’s recently revealed plastic surgery.

Kelli and Drew’s drama reached a fever pitch this week after Drew interviewed with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea with Evan Real and Danny Murphy, and said she never fully understood why Potter took issue with her, suggesting that the conflict may stem from larger tension “wrapped up” among other members of the cast.

When asked whether she had ever visited one of Potter’s Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles restaurants, Drew delivered a notably shady response. She claimed she had only visited the location that was “closed” before referring to Potter as a “stuffed Cornish hen.” Drew also hinted that those allegations about Potter sleeping with a married pastor may also be revealed during the reunion later this season.

Mind you, this is the SECOND time Drew shaded Kelli and likened her to a piece of poultry. The Housewife also said something similar on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when asked about her previously calling Kelli “Ms. Proportions.”

The Cornish hen remarks eventually made their way back to Kelli, who responded by taking aim at Drew’s appearance and plastic surgery journey, posting before-and-after photos on social media.

“Drew, you’ll always be a Spongebob box shaped Buick even after you got the P special,” Potter fired back. She also used the opportunity to promote her Cornish hen recipe from her cookbook, Kooking With Kelli.

Drew then entered the chat, sharing before-and-after photos of Kelli captioned, “we love a before and after…”

before flaunting her new figure while promoting her new music.

“Well @whoiskelli since I have your attention, Make sure you download and stream my new single “How Does It Feel?” available now on all platforms! 🎶❤️” she tweeted.

More on the flip, including Drew also addressing K. Michelle.