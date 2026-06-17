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Mystikal Sentenced to 20 Years in Louisiana Rape Case

Rapper Mystikal, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a 2022 rape case in Louisiana.

According to the report, the victim told the court that Mystikal choked, punched, and forcibly raped her inside his home. She asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence. In court, Mystikal reportedly said, “If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence.”

He had entered a guilty plea last month to third-degree rape as part of a deal with prosecutors. While the maximum possible sentence was 25 years, the court sentenced him to 20.

This is not Mystikal’s first serious sex-crime conviction. The report notes that he was previously convicted in 2003 of sexual battery of the infirm, served several years in prison, and later registered as a lifetime sex offender after his release in 2010.

The sentencing marks another major legal downfall for the once-prominent rapper, whose career has long been shadowed by repeated criminal cases involving sexual violence

Mystikal Sentenced to 20 Years in Louisiana Rape Case was originally published on rnbphilly.com