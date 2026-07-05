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Abdullah Mason successfully defended his WBO lightweight world title Saturday night, giving Cleveland boxing fans a memorable finish in front of a hometown crowd at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.

The Cleveland native stopped Toledo’s Albert Bell by technical knockout just 45 seconds into the 12th and final round. The victory improved Mason to 21-0 with 18 knockouts, while Bell fell to 28-1 in the first loss of his professional career.

Bell entered the fight as a late replacement after former world title challenger Joe Cordina withdrew because of visa-related issues. The change turned the main event into an all-Ohio championship matchup.

Bell used his jab, movement and reach to keep Mason from finding a consistent rhythm during the opening rounds. Mason also fought through a cut over his left eye that resulted from an accidental clash of heads in the second round.

As the fight progressed, Mason increased his pressure and found more success by attacking Bell’s body. He carried that momentum into the final round, where he dropped Bell twice during the opening 45 seconds.

Referee Marc Nelson stopped the contest after the second knockdown, securing Mason’s first successful defense of the WBO lightweight title before an announced crowd of 10,101.

The victory continued Mason’s rapid rise in the sport and kept his unbeaten record intact. At just 22 years old, he remains one of boxing’s top young champions while adding another milestone in front of his hometown fans.

The card also featured several Northeast Ohio fighters. Tiger Johnson earned a unanimous decision over Christopher Guerrero, while Mason’s brothers, Abdurrahman Mason and Ibrahim Mason, each picked up victories earlier in the evening to cap off a successful night for the Mason family.

Cleveland’s Abdullah Mason Defends WBO Title In Dramatic TKO was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com