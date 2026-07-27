20 Largest Public High Schools in Greater Cleveland for 2026
- Enrollment shapes school offerings, from courses to athletics and clubs.
- Top schools provide broad academic programs, career pathways, and robust extracurriculars.
- School size allows for extensive course selection, sports teams, and student organizations.
Student enrollment can shape everything from course offerings to athletics and extracurricular activities.
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Niche recently ranked the largest public high schools in the Cleveland metro area using enrollment data from the U.S. Department of Education. While a larger campus isn’t necessarily better, many of these schools offer students a broad selection of classes, clubs, sports, and career-focused programs.
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Here’s a look at the 20 biggest public high schools in Greater Cleveland, listed in Niche’s exact order.
Disclaimer: The rankings below come from Niche’s 2026 Largest Public High Schools in the Cleveland Metro Area report. Schools are listed in the exact order published by Niche. Enrollment figures are based on the latest data available from the U.S. Department of Education and other public sources used in Niche’s methodology.
1. Mentor High School
Mentor High School serves Mentor and nearby Lake County communities. Its large enrollment gives students access to a wide variety of academic courses, athletics, performing arts, clubs, and career-focused opportunities.
2. GlenOak High School
Located in Plain Township near Canton, GlenOak High School serves one of Stark County’s fastest-growing suburban districts. Students have access to numerous extracurricular activities, career-technical programs, and athletic teams across its expansive campus.
3. McKinley High School
McKinley High School serves the Canton City School District and carries one of Ohio’s richest football traditions. Beyond athletics, the school offers career-technical education and academic pathways that serve students from across the city.
4. Brunswick High School
Serving Medina County’s largest city, Brunswick High School continues to grow alongside its community. Students benefit from a broad selection of academic courses, clubs, music programs, and competitive athletic teams throughout the school year.
5. Jackson High School
Jackson High School serves Jackson Township near Massillon and consistently ranks among Stark County’s most recognizable public schools. Its large enrollment supports extensive Advanced Placement classes, extracurricular activities, and one of the area’s strongest athletic traditions.
6. Strongsville High School
Located southwest of Cleveland, Strongsville High School serves one of Cuyahoga County’s largest suburbs. Students can choose from a wide range of academic programs while participating in athletics, music, theater, and dozens of student organizations.
7. Lorain High School
Lorain High School opened in its current state-of-the-art building in 2019 after consolidating the city’s former high schools. Today, it serves a diverse student body while offering career pathways, athletics, and fine arts programs.
8. Medina High School
Serving the City of Medina and surrounding neighborhoods, Medina High School has grown alongside one of Northeast Ohio’s fastest-growing communities. Its size allows students to explore numerous academic tracks, athletics, and extracurricular opportunities.
9. Cleveland Heights High School
Cleveland Heights High School serves Cleveland Heights and University Heights just east of downtown Cleveland. The school reflects the area’s diverse population while providing students with robust arts, athletics, and college preparation programs.
10. Berea-Midpark High School
Formed through the merger of Berea and Midpark high schools, Berea-Midpark serves several southwest Cuyahoga County communities. Students benefit from expanded academic offerings, athletics, and extracurricular programs made possible by the combined campus.
11. Lake Middle/High School
Serving the Lake Local School District in Uniontown, this combined middle and high school offers students access to a broad curriculum, athletics, and extracurricular activities within one campus that serves grades 7 through 12.
12. Stow-Munroe Falls High School
Located in Summit County, Stow-Munroe Falls High School serves two neighboring communities north of Akron. Students can participate in numerous clubs, athletic teams, music ensembles, and college preparation programs throughout the year.
13. Normandy High School
Normandy High School serves Parma and Parma Heights as part of the Parma City School District. Its large enrollment supports a wide selection of academic courses, career education opportunities, and extracurricular activities for students.
14. Riverside Junior/Senior High School
Serving Painesville Township and surrounding eastern Lake County communities, Riverside offers students a traditional high school experience alongside a variety of academic, athletic, and extracurricular opportunities on its shared campus.
15. Elyria High School
Elyria High School serves one of Lorain County’s largest cities and has long been a cornerstone of the community. Students can explore career pathways, athletics, music, and numerous student organizations throughout the school year.
16. Wadsworth High School
Located in Medina County, Wadsworth High School serves a rapidly growing community south of Cleveland. The school offers an extensive selection of Advanced Placement and College Credit Plus courses along with a full slate of extracurricular activities.
17. Solon High School
Solon High School serves one of Northeast Ohio’s highest-performing suburban districts. Along with a strong academic reputation, students have access to numerous clubs, performing arts programs, athletics, and leadership opportunities.
18. Euclid High School
Serving the City of Euclid along Lake Erie, Euclid High School offers a diverse student population and a broad mix of academic, athletic, and career-focused programs just outside Cleveland.
19. Mayfield High School
Mayfield High School serves Mayfield Heights, Highland Heights, Gates Mills, and surrounding communities in eastern Cuyahoga County. Its sizable enrollment allows students to choose from numerous academic programs, clubs, arts, and athletic opportunities.
20. Hoover High School
Serving North Canton City Schools, Hoover High School rounds out the top 20. Students have access to a wide variety of academic courses, extracurricular activities, music programs, and one of Stark County’s most established athletic traditions.
20 Largest Public High Schools in Greater Cleveland for 2026 was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com