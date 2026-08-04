Listen Live
Close
News

T.I. & Tiny Renew Their Wedding Vows After 16 Years Of Marriage

T.I. & Tiny Renew Their Wedding Vows After 16 Years Of Marriage

Love is still in the air for T.I. and his longtime wife, Tiny Harris.

Published on August 4, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A bride and groom standing in a floral setting, the bride holding a bouquet of white flowers and smiling.
Source: Tiny / Instagram

Love is still in the air for T.I. and his longtime wife, Tiny Harris.

The couple celebrated 16 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows during an intimate ceremony in Jamaica. Surrounded by close family and friends, T.I. and Tiny said “I do” all over again, marking another chapter in their decades-long relationship.

Photos from the celebration captured a beautiful ceremony, with the couple exchanging vows beneath a flower-covered altar before celebrating with fireworks, wedding cake, and an unforgettable reception.

Tiny later reflected on the special day in a heartfelt message, calling it everything she hoped for.

“Yesterday was so amazing! Thank you thank you baby for giving me my Sweet 16 renewal that I wanted. Our wedding 16yrs ago will go down in history as one of the most lit weddings ever!! Iykyk it was so nice we had to do it twice.”

The vow renewal caps off an eventful year for the Harris family. T.I. recently released his farewell album, Kill The King, led by the singles “Let ‘Em Know” and “Mr. Him.” He also headlined Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash alongside Gucci Mane, Soulja Boy, Travis Porter, and several other Hip-Hop heavyweights.

Sixteen years later, T.I. and Tiny are going strong.

T.I. & Tiny Renew Their Wedding Vows After 16 Years Of Marriage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.1 WZAK

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

25 Items

25 Food Trucks & Vendors You'll Find At Cleveland Taco Fest 2026

Comments
Masters of Funk live concert poster featuring 6 legendary bands and a lifetime of hits, including Midnight Star, S.O.S. Band, Lakeside, and Confunkshun.

Masters of Funk: The Hit-N-Run Tour

Comments

Cleveland Sirens Announced as Cleveland’s New WNBA Team

Comments
More CLE

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close