Peel Dem Layers Back in partnership with Radio One Cleveland presents the 2nd Annual Sneaker Gala: A Celebration of Excellence in Black Mental Health. Going down Friday April 5th from 7p-11p at the Ariel LaSalle Theater, located at 823 E.185th Street in Cleveland.

With Music by DJ El and Hosted by Z107.9’s own Crisis!

100% of revenue from this event will support Peel Dem Layers Back in the mission to educate and empower Black men and boys with the essential tools necessary to live a mentally healthy life through hip hop culture.

It’s the 2nd Annual Sneaker Gala powered by Peel Dem Layers Back, the NAACP, Texas Roadhouse, Photo Frenzy and Radio One Cleveland.