Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

2nd Annual Sneaker Gala: A Celebration of Excellence in Black Mental Health

Add to Calendar
Sneaker Gala event 2024
  • Date/time: Apr 5, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Ariel LaSalle Theater
  • Address: 823 E.185th Street, Cleveland
St Jude banner

Peel Dem Layers Back in partnership with Radio One Cleveland presents the 2nd Annual Sneaker Gala: A Celebration of Excellence in Black Mental Health. Going down Friday April 5th from 7p-11p at the Ariel LaSalle Theater, located at 823 E.185th Street in Cleveland.

With Music by DJ El and Hosted by Z107.9’s own Crisis!

100% of revenue from this event will support Peel Dem Layers Back in the mission to educate and empower Black men and boys with the essential tools necessary to live a mentally healthy life through hip hop culture.

It’s the 2nd Annual Sneaker Gala powered by Peel Dem Layers Back, the NAACP, Texas Roadhouse, Photo Frenzy and Radio One Cleveland.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending Now
Upcoming Events

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close