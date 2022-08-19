The Cleveland Brothas Of Alphas Presents Their 35th Annual Summer Solstice Cruise Sunday September 4th On The Goodtime 3. Pre Boarding At 8pm, Cruise Sails At 9pm And Later Come Back To The Hottest After Party At Ivy Cleveland On West Six Street. For Only $50 You’re Set From Start To Finish At All 3 Events.

For More Information Call 216-316-3010 Or Visits Clevelandalphas.com. You Can Follow Them On Facebook And Instagram @clealphas To See Updates.

Social Happy Hour at Kulture

35th Annual Summer Solstice Cruise

The Afterparty