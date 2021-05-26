LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Memorial Day Weekend may be the unofficial start to summer, but 93.1 WZAK’s providing the official soundtrack! So stay safe and listen to the Memorial Day Mix Weekend! We’ve got DJ Haz Matt, DJ One Plus Two, Steph Floss, DJ Ryan Wolf, DJ Lonnie B and Yonni Rude playing your favorites in the mix all weekend long! It’s the 93.1 WZAK Memorial Day Mix Weekend, sponsored by the Cuyahoga County Board Of Health, Call 2-1-1 today to register for your vaccine! We are 93.1 WZAK!

SATURDAY

11A – 1P – YONNI RUDE

1P – 3P – DJ LONNIE B

3P – 6P – DJ ONE PLUS TWO

6P – 8P – RYAN WOLF

8P – 12M – HAZ MATT

SUNDAY

12N — 3P — ONE PLUS TWO

3P – 5P – STEPH FLOSS

5P – 7P – HAZ MATT

MONDAY

10A – 1P – HAZ MATT

1P – 3P – DJ ONE PLUS TWO

Also On 93.1 WZAK: