93.1 WZAK Memorial Day Mix Weekend

Memorial Day Mix Weekend 2021 WZAK
  • Date/time: May 29th, 11:00am to May 31st, 3:00pm
Memorial Day Weekend may be the unofficial start to summer, but 93.1 WZAK’s providing the official soundtrack! So stay safe and listen to the Memorial Day Mix Weekend! We’ve got DJ Haz Matt, DJ One Plus Two, Steph Floss, DJ Ryan Wolf, DJ Lonnie B and Yonni Rude playing your favorites in the mix all weekend long! It’s the 93.1 WZAK Memorial Day Mix Weekend, sponsored by the Cuyahoga County Board Of Health, Call 2-1-1 today to register for your vaccine! We are 93.1 WZAK!

SATURDAY 

11A – 1P – YONNI RUDE 

1P – 3P – DJ LONNIE B 

3P – 6P – DJ ONE PLUS TWO 

6P – 8P – RYAN WOLF 

8P – 12M – HAZ MATT 

 

SUNDAY 

12N — 3P — ONE PLUS TWO

3P – 5P – STEPH FLOSS 

5P – 7P – HAZ MATT 

 

 MONDAY 

10A – 1P – HAZ MATT 

1P – 3P – DJ ONE PLUS TWO 

