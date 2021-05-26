- Date/time: May 29th, 11:00am to May 31st, 3:00pm
Memorial Day Weekend may be the unofficial start to summer, but 93.1 WZAK’s providing the official soundtrack! So stay safe and listen to the Memorial Day Mix Weekend! We’ve got DJ Haz Matt, DJ One Plus Two, Steph Floss, DJ Ryan Wolf, DJ Lonnie B and Yonni Rude playing your favorites in the mix all weekend long! It’s the 93.1 WZAK Memorial Day Mix Weekend, sponsored by the Cuyahoga County Board Of Health, Call 2-1-1 today to register for your vaccine! We are 93.1 WZAK!
SATURDAY
11A – 1P – YONNI RUDE
1P – 3P – DJ LONNIE B
3P – 6P – DJ ONE PLUS TWO
6P – 8P – RYAN WOLF
8P – 12M – HAZ MATT
SUNDAY
12N — 3P — ONE PLUS TWO
3P – 5P – STEPH FLOSS
5P – 7P – HAZ MATT
MONDAY
10A – 1P – HAZ MATT
1P – 3P – DJ ONE PLUS TWO