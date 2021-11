LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

93.1 WZAK, CARESOURCE AND DJ STEPH FLOSS PRESENTS THE 9TH ANNUAL “A GOOD THANKSGIVING TURKEY GIVEAWAY”. JOIN US SATURDAY NOVEMBER 20TH STARTING AT 10:30A AT CLEVELAND COLLEGE PREP ACADEMY ON FLEET AVE….THEN AT 2PM AT BECKHAMS B&M ON LEE RD AND WE WILL WRAP UP THE DAY AT 4:30P AT TRUE NORTH IN GARFIELD HTS… WE WILL BE GIVNG AWAY OVER 1,000 TURKEYS OVER THE WEEKEND! IT’S A GOOD THANKSGIVING BROUGHT TO YOU BY CARESOURCE, TRUE NORTH CONVENIENCE STORES, ACCEL SCHOOLS, THE STEPH FLOSS FOUNDATION, ELEMENT 13 AND 93.1 WZAK.

