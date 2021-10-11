Back To Events

Breakthrough Schools Trick or Treat Drive-Thru

Breakthrough Schools Trick or Treat Drive Thru
  • Date/time: October 23rd, 1:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Radio One Parking Lot
  • Address: 6555 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland, OH
This Halloween, we’re celebrating a little early and a little different! It’s the Z107.9 Trick or Treat Drive-Thru presented by Breakthrough Schools. Join us Saturday, October 23rd from 1pm to 4pm for our 2nd annual Trick or Treat Drive-Thru event at 6555 Carnegie Ave. Get the kids in their best Halloween costumes and trick or treat safely from your vehicle – plus, have a chance to win prizes including a smart TV, Beats by Dre head phones, Apple Airpods and more! It’s the 2nd annual Z107.9 Trick or Treat Drive-Thru presented by Breakthrough Schools. To enroll your K-8 scholar, call (216) 367-5720

