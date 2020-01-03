Cleveland Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Present “Do Something Day” 2020

- Date/time: January 20th, 9:00am to 2:00pm
- Venue: Collinwood Recreation Center
- Address: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd, Cleveland, OH, 44110
Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a membership organization of mothers with children ages 2-19, dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty. Each year, chapters of Jack and Jill across the nation honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a day of service to the community, on the holiday named in his honor.
This year marks 70 years of the Cleveland Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. For its 2020 MLK, Jr. Day of Service, on Monday, January 20, 2020, the families of the Cleveland Chapter have organized a health and wellness fair entitled “Empowering the Community to Live Well”. This event will provide educational resources and information on mental and physical health, nutrition, oral health, and other areas of health and wellness. The community will have the opportunity to hear from experts during the event’s onsite workshops and demonstrations. There will be health screenings and giveaways as well!
