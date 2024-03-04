Listen Live
Doula & Community Expo 2024

Birthing Beautiful Communities
  • Date/time: Apr 6
  • Venue: Birthing Beautiful Communities
  • Address: 4700 Lakeside Avenue, 2nd floor, Cleveland, OH, 44114
  • Web: http://tiny.cc/DoulaExpo2024
Attention all parents-to-be, caregivers, and birth enthusiasts!

Mark your calendars for a FREE day of celebration, education, and empowerment at

Birthing Beautiful Doula Expo 2024
April 6, 2024
11am to 6pm
4700 Lakeside Avenue, 2nd floor

To secure your tickets, visit Birthing Beautiful Communities at Eventbrite

Don’t miss this chance to be a part of something great!

