Doula & Community Expo 2024

- Date/time: Apr 6
- Venue: Birthing Beautiful Communities
- Address: 4700 Lakeside Avenue, 2nd floor, Cleveland, OH, 44114
- Web: http://tiny.cc/DoulaExpo2024
Attention all parents-to-be, caregivers, and birth enthusiasts!
Mark your calendars for a FREE day of celebration, education, and empowerment at
Birthing Beautiful Doula Expo 2024
April 6, 2024
11am to 6pm
4700 Lakeside Avenue, 2nd floor
To secure your tickets, visit Birthing Beautiful Communities at Eventbrite
Don’t miss this chance to be a part of something great!
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Here's Where To Find The Best Corned Beef in Cleveland!
-
These AT&T Outage Posts Will Make You Laugh, Unless Your Phone Is Still Off
-
Cleveland Heights Native Jason Kelce Retiring From NFL
-
Cam Newton Remains Unfazed After Getting Jumped At Youth Football Event, Social Media Reacts
-
Get Your Tickets To The We Them Ones Comedy Tour!
-
Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping
-
Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Sued For Reportedly Breaking Model’s Leg During Football Drills