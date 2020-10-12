Back To Events

Drive Through Trick-or-Treat!

Drive Through Trick-or-Treat!
  • Date/time: October 24th, 1:00pm to 3:00pm
  • Venue: Breakthrough Schools Cliffs Campus
  • Address: 1417 E. 36th St., Cleveland, OH, 44144

The leaves are changing and fall is in the air, which means that Halloween is right around the corner! If you’re looking for a fun-filled, family-friendly Halloween event, our friends at Breakthrough Public Schools are hosting a socially-distanced Drive-Through Trick or Treat on Saturday, October 24th from 1 to 3 pm!

This community event is taking place at their Cliffs Campus and is open to all. So bring a friend and come prepared to show off your best costumes and trick-or-treat right from your vehicle! You’ll also be able to hear more about their virtual learning program, which offers remote learning centers, and enroll your child! You definitely don’t want to miss this spooktacular afternoon.

You can get all the details and sign up at BreakthroughSchools.org. See you on Saturday, October 24th from 1pm to 3pm. Again, all the details at BreakthroughSchools.org!

 

