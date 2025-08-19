Fortis College ~ Open House

- Date/time: Aug 26, 10:00am to 3:00pm
- Venue: Fortis College
- Phone: 1-855-436-7847
- Address: 911 Graham Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, 44221
- Web: https://www.fortis.edu/campuses/ohio/cuyahoga-falls.html
Fortis College will have an Open House at their new satellite campus, offering programs in the skilled trades to train you to become a Welder or HVAC Tech.
Join WZAK and Ahmaad Crump 8/26, from 10a-3pm
