Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Fortis College ~ Open House

Add to Calendar
Fortis College
Fortis College

Source: iOne Media / Crowl Media

Fortis College will have an Open House at their new satellite campus, offering programs in the skilled trades to train you to become a Welder or HVAC Tech.

Join WZAK and Ahmaad Crump 8/26, from 10a-3pm

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

CANADA-US-TARIFF-TRADE
Entertainment

Trump Says Americans Could Feel ‘Some Pain’ From New Tariffs

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close