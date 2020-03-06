FREE EVENT: The 7th Annual All Green Everything St Patricks Day-Party

- Date/time: March 17th, 10:00am to 3:00pm
- Venue: B Side Lounge
- Address: 2785 Euclid Blvd, Cleveland, OH, 44106
St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday March 17th so you know what that means: Your favorite station 93.1 WZAK is about to turn the city up with the 7th Annual All Green Everything St. Patrick’s Day Party!
Join us live from 10a-3p at the B Side Lounge in Cleveland Heights at 2785 Euclid Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106!
Hosted by Sam Sylk and Bijou Star with music provided by the hottest DJs in the Land: DJ HazMatt, DJ Corey Grand and DJ ONEPLUSTWO!
Must be 21 and up + everyone is free!
