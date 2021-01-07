Back To Events

FREE Virtual Event! New Year New Money: Starting A Business

New Year New Money Virtual Event
  • Date/time: January 13th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
After the 2020 we had, it’s time for a reset!

Radio One Cleveland presents a new virtual event series: New Year New Money!

We’re teaming up with industry professionals for a series of virtual events to help you find key resources to start 2021 the right way! Whether you’re looking to start a business, get your finances together, need a better understanding of the importance of wellness and mental health, or you’re ready to re-enter the post education field… WE GOT YOU!

Join us Wednesday, January 13th at 7 PM EST for the first in our New Year New Money virtual series: Starting a Business with guest speaker Larese Purnell, co-owner and managing partner of CLE Consulting Firm.

It’s the year of new beginnings, let’s do it together!

 

