Get Your Tickets to See Fantasia With Joe in Cleveland!

- Date/time: June 16th
- Venue: Jacob's Pavilion
- Address: Cleveland, OHIO
Fantasia and Joe are coming to Cleveland!
Friday, June 16, 2023, at Jacobs Pavilion!
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TO SEE FANTASIA IN CLEVELAND!
