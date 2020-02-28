Girls World Expo 2020

The Girls World Expo, AN EVENT DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY FOR TEENAGE GIRLS.

• THE GIRLS WORLD EXPO – EMPOWERS WITH SEMINARS ON SELF-ESTEEM AND ANTI-BULLYING.

• THE GIRLS WORLD EXPO – ENTERTAINS WITH A WIDE VARIETY OF LIVE ACTS.

• THE GIRLS WORLS EXPO – EDUCATES WITH PANELS ON CAREER AND LEADERSHIP.

This is a Free Event

Don’t miss the “Ask a Teen Boy” interactive panel, Jill of all Trades Workshop, Pamper Me Lounge and more!

Each young lady will receive (1) free ticket to the IX Indoor Amusement Park

Sponsored by:

216 Teens.org, Cleveland Building Trades Women’s Committee, DTLR/VILLA and the IX Indoor Amusement Park

Holiday Inn Independence 6001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131

