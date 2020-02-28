Girls World Expo 2020

- Date/time: March 29th, 12:00pm to 4:00pm
- Venue: The Holiday Inn
- Phone: 216-579-1111
- Address: 6001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH, 44131
- Web: More Info
Free Tickets
The Girls World Expo, AN EVENT DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY FOR TEENAGE GIRLS.
• THE GIRLS WORLD EXPO – EMPOWERS WITH SEMINARS ON SELF-ESTEEM AND ANTI-BULLYING.
• THE GIRLS WORLD EXPO – ENTERTAINS WITH A WIDE VARIETY OF LIVE ACTS.
• THE GIRLS WORLS EXPO – EDUCATES WITH PANELS ON CAREER AND LEADERSHIP.
This is a Free Event
Don’t miss the “Ask a Teen Boy” interactive panel, Jill of all Trades Workshop, Pamper Me Lounge and more!
Each young lady will receive (1) free ticket to the IX Indoor Amusement Park
Sponsored by:
216 Teens.org, Cleveland Building Trades Women’s Committee, DTLR/VILLA and the IX Indoor Amusement Park

