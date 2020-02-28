Back To Events

Girls World Expo 2020

Girls World Expo Cleveland
  • Date/time: March 29th, 12:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Venue: The Holiday Inn
  • Phone: 216-579-1111
  • Address: 6001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH, 44131
The Girls World Expo,  AN EVENT DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY FOR TEENAGE GIRLS.

• THE GIRLS WORLD EXPO – EMPOWERS WITH SEMINARS ON SELF-ESTEEM AND ANTI-BULLYING.

• THE GIRLS WORLD EXPO – ENTERTAINS WITH A WIDE VARIETY OF LIVE ACTS.

• THE GIRLS WORLS EXPO – EDUCATES WITH PANELS ON CAREER AND LEADERSHIP.

Don’t miss the “Ask a Teen Boy” interactive panel, Jill of all Trades Workshop, Pamper Me Lounge and more!

Each young lady will receive (1) free ticket to the IX Indoor Amusement Park

Sponsored by:

216 Teens.org, Cleveland Building Trades Women’s Committee, DTLR/VILLA and the IX Indoor Amusement Park

