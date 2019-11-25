Back To Events

ibelievenu Foundation Presents Cleveland’s Own Sunday Best!

  • Date/time: December 1st, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Venue: Performing Arts Theatre
  • Address: 4900 Turney, Garfield Heights, OH, 44125

ibeleivenu Foundation is hosting its 4th annual Cleveland’s own Sunday Best Showcase Talent Competition!

They need your support so that they can continue their commitment to keep this platform alive for the City of Cleveland.

They want to help you take your talent to the next level by offering free studio time, videos and professional photos to winners.

 

IBelieveNU Sunday Best

Source: IBelieveNU / IBelieveNU

Tickets can be purchased at www.theibelievenufoundation.org or garfieldtheatre.org/clevelandsown

Donations are also welcome at www.thebelievenufoundation.org

