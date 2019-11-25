ibelievenu Foundation Presents Cleveland’s Own Sunday Best!

- Date/time: December 1st, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: Performing Arts Theatre
- Address: 4900 Turney, Garfield Heights, OH, 44125
ibeleivenu Foundation is hosting its 4th annual Cleveland’s own Sunday Best Showcase Talent Competition!
They need your support so that they can continue their commitment to keep this platform alive for the City of Cleveland.
They want to help you take your talent to the next level by offering free studio time, videos and professional photos to winners.
Tickets can be purchased at www.theibelievenufoundation.org or garfieldtheatre.org/clevelandsown
Donations are also welcome at www.thebelievenufoundation.org
Also On 93.1 WZAK: