Je’Caryous Johnson Presents: Married But Single 2

- Date/time: October 20th
- Venue: Playhouse Square
- Phone: (216) 241-6000
- Address: 1501 Euclid Ave #200,, Cleveland, OH, 44115
- Web: More Info
Come find out what happens when “I Do” turns into “I did” and a couple conveniently becomes Married But Single in the ever-entertaining, Je’Caryous Johnson star-studded live experience featuring LisaRaye, Carl Payne, Lamyia Good, Deborah Joy Winans, and Major. Artist scheduled to appear and subject to change.
