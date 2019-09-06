Back To Events

Je’Caryous Johnson Presents: Married But Single 2

Married But Single Updated Creative
  • Date/time: October 20th
  • Venue: Playhouse Square
  • Phone: (216) 241-6000
  • Address: 1501 Euclid Ave #200,, Cleveland, OH, 44115
Come find out what happens when “I Do” turns into “I did” and a couple conveniently becomes Married But Single in the ever-entertaining, Je’Caryous Johnson star-studded live experience featuring LisaRaye, Carl Payne, Lamyia Good, Deborah Joy Winans, and Major. Artist scheduled to appear and subject to change.

