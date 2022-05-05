Join WZAK at Meijer for Meijer Adventure Day

Join us May 8, 2022 |11AM-1PM |Meijer Adventure Day

You will receive a passport to trek throughout the store getting it stamped by various departments. If you complete the necessary tasks assigned, you will receive a special Meijer banded prize. Try your hand at Meijer Skee-Ball, Play GIANT Cornhole with a friend, Get your photo taken in the GIANT Inflatable Meijer chair, and have fun From 11am – 3pm!