Mike Phillips & Hubb’s Groove at – Rhythm on the River

- Date/time: Jun 14, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park
- Phone: 330-657-2909
- Address: 1403 West Hines Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264
- Web: https://www.conservancyforcvnp.org/experience/rhythm-on-the-river/
On Sunday July 14th, The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park invites you to take part in its free Rhythm on the River outdoor concert series at Howe Meadow in Cuyahoga Valley National park.
See national recording artist Mike Phillips, one of the most electrifying instrumentalists, featuring Hubb’s Groove for a phenomenal show.
Bring your lawn chair, family, and friends to enjoy music in your national park.
For tickets, register online at http://forcvnp.org/rotr
