Neor Sewer District ~ CLEAN WATER FEST 2025

- Date/time: Sep 20, 9:00am to 4:00pm
- Venue: Southerly Treatment Plant
- Address: 4747 East 49th Street, Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio, 44125
- Web: https://www.cleanwaterfest.com/
The number one event in the number two business is back! It’s the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s Clean Water Fest happening Saturday, September 20th from 9 to 4pm in Cuyahoga Heights. And the best part? It’s free! Bring the whole family for a behind-the-scenes look at how clean water works.
Explore giant trucks, hands-on science activities, guided tours, and tasty treats. There’s fun for kids and adults of all ages, so you won’t want to miss it. Mark your calendar for Clean Water Fest, September 20th.
For details, visit CleanWaterFest.com!
More from 93.1 WZAK
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce
-
The Residence Canceled by Netflix—And It's Not the Only Black-Led Show Cut Too Soon
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: Get All The Info You Need About Flu Shots Courtesy of Molina Healthcare
-
Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies
-
Sam Sylk's Let's Go Ohio on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025