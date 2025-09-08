Listen Live
Neor Sewer District ~ CLEAN WATER FEST 2025

  • Date/time: Sep 20, 9:00am to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Southerly Treatment Plant
  • Address: 4747 East 49th Street, Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio, 44125
  • Web: https://www.cleanwaterfest.com/
The number one event in the number two business is back! It’s the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s Clean Water Fest happening Saturday, September 20th from 9 to 4pm in Cuyahoga Heights. And the best part? It’s free! Bring the whole family for a behind-the-scenes look at how clean water works.

Explore giant trucks, hands-on science activities, guided tours, and tasty treats. There’s fun for kids and adults of all ages, so you won’t want to miss it. Mark your calendar for Clean Water Fest, September 20th.

For details, visit CleanWaterFest.com!

