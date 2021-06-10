Power Up Juneteenth Celebration with EmpowerCLE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

On June 19, 1865, federal troops in Galveston Texas where slavery was still legal, took control of the state and ensured the freedom of enslaved Africans in America. Many Americans are learning about the significance and importance of Juneteenth which took place two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed and marks the official end of chattel slavery in the United States.

Likewise, many are still struggling to understand how a nation like the U.S.A. is leaving a third of its citizens unconnected to any broadband service. Worse yet, these disconnected residents are also losing touch with many of the democratic freedoms that are increasingly reliant on high-speed internet access.

Here in Cleveland, a city ranked as the nation’s worst connected city, EmpowerCLE is working hard and fast to deliver freedoms by announcing the availability of its affordable internet services to the unconnected residents at Willson Tower and Willson Family complexes, which are home to over 300 residents. And we’re announcing it loud and proud on Juneteenth at the Power Up Event, which starts at noon. The event is open to all comers until 3 p.m. The Greater Cleveland Foodbank will distribute food prior, starting at 11 a.m.

In addition to signing up residents to receive internet service, the Saturday, June 19 event by EmpowerCLE and Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority will include food, music, games, gift bags, and more.

EmpowerCLE is Cleveland’s own high-speed, broadband internet service. Nearly 1,000 Cleveland households in Central, Fairfax, Hough, Glenville, Clark-Fulton, and Buckeye-Woodhill enjoy their service.

Come out and celebrate at EmpowerCLE’s Power Up event to learn more!

Also On 93.1 WZAK: