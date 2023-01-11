Register Here For ‘MLK Day of Service 2023’!

From Caitlin Laschinger, the Managing Director of Development at City Year Cleveland:

To honor and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., City Year Cleveland will spend Monday, January 16 serving the greater Cleveland community. Join us to spend the morning in service with one of our nonprofit partners: Shoes and Clothes for Kids, Big Hearted Blooms and First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland. Participants will provide vital support in physical service projects – sorting and boxing donations, preparing deliveries and warehouse clean-up.

We will gather in the afternoon for lunch and a Discussion Across Generations – a guided discussion that fosters a sense of constructive action, civic participation, and belonging in our community – at The Friendly Inn. Registration for this event is free but spaces are limited.