Rhythm On The River – Presented by: The Conservancy for CVNP

Sunday June 9th, The Conservancy For Cuyahoga Valley National Park invites you to take part in its FREE Rhythm On The River outdoor Concert Series at Howe Meadow in Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Carlos Jones and The Plus Band will be rockin’ the house with their high energy reggae along with the Shaw High School marching band opening the show.

Bring your lawn chair, family, and friends to enjoy music in your national park.

Click here to register for FREE tickets, http://forcvnp.org/rotr