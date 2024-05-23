Rhythm On The River – Presented by: The Conservancy for CVNP

- Date/time: Jun 9, 2:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: The Conservancy For Cuyahoga Valley National Park
- Phone: (330) 657-2909
- Address: 4040 Riverview Rd, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264
- Web: https://www.conservancyforcvnp.org/event/rotrjune/
Sunday June 9th, The Conservancy For Cuyahoga Valley National Park invites you to take part in its FREE Rhythm On The River outdoor Concert Series at Howe Meadow in Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Carlos Jones and The Plus Band will be rockin’ the house with their high energy reggae along with the Shaw High School marching band opening the show.
Bring your lawn chair, family, and friends to enjoy music in your national park.
Click here to register for FREE tickets, http://forcvnp.org/rotr
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Cleveland: Legendary News Anchor Returns After Scary Cancer Diagnosis
-
Teacher Sparks Debate Over Viral Video Of Students Removing His Braids
-
Mother's Day Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
-
8 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology
-
Cavs: Donovan Mitchell Officially 'Questionable' For Tonight's Game 4
-
The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”