Back To Events

Sam Sylk & TBG New Years Eve Party 2020!

Add to Calendar
Sam Sylk & TBG New Years Eve Party 2020!
  • Date/time: December 31st, 8:00pm to January 1st, 12:00am
  • Venue: Mediterranean Party Center
  • Address: 25021 Rockside Road, Bedford Heights, OH, 44146
  • Web: More Info

Ohio!! Join Sam Sylk and The Boyd Group for the official grown folks NYE party bringing in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS

Sam Sylk & TBG New Years Eve Party 2020!

Source: @SamSylk / Radio One Digital

This will be the biggest party in the city going down at the Mediterranean Party Center December 31st at 8pm. Get your tickets because this is a party you don’t want to miss. Two party rooms with Music by DJ One Plus Two, DJ Phatty Banks and a few guest DJs. Tickets go on sale October 1st so get your early bird tickets while supplies last.

Tickets Include: Champagne Toast, Food (wile supplies last), Party Favors

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Global Icon Mariah Carey Announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory During The Grand Opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie In Seattle
Mariah Carey’s Christmas Classic Finally Reaches Number One…
 4 hours ago
12.16.19
Midsection Of Bride Holding Bouquet While Standing Against Wedding Dresses In Shop
Hallmark Channel Looks to Bring Back Same-Sex Wedding…
 5 hours ago
12.16.19
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…
 8 hours ago
12.16.19
Michelle Williams Praise in the Park 2015
Michelle Williams Is Okay With Not Being A…
 8 hours ago
12.16.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close