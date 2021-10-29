Back To Events

Sister to Sister Empowerment Summit Powered By CareSource

Add to Calendar
Sister to Sister Cleveland
  • Date/time: November 13th
  • Venue: On Your Mobile, Tablets or Laptop Devices
  • Address: Facebook, YouTube, Website
Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Ladies of The Land – circle Saturday, November 13th on your calendar and plan to join us right here because for a day that’s all about you! It’s the Sister-To-Sister Empowerment Summit brought to you by CareSource…. a day filled with inspiration, entertainment, encouragement, and education! You’ll enjoy special seminars that focus on relationships, legal advice, money management and so much more! No need to register, just join us Saturday, November 13th for the Sister-To-Sister Empowerment Summit!

Powered by CareSource…Together, we are one 

CareerSource Logo

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Chance The Rapper performing at American Airlines Arena

Chance The Rapper Opens Up About Battling PTSD…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Promoter Cancels Major Hip-Hop Show, Says Without Proof…

 13 hours ago
08.23.10
Claudia Jordan's Birthday Celebration At Gold Room

Claudia Jordan Says Nene Leakes Is “Lucky Anybody…

 15 hours ago
01.01.70
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Howard University is a federally ch

Sit-In Over Howard University Students “Unlivable” Housing Conditions…

 16 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close