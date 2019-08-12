Back To Events

Summer Soltcice: The Alpha Boatride 2019

APHIA Boatride
  • Date/time: September 1st, 5:00pm to September 2nd, 2:00am

3 Events for just $45 Complimentary Food at the Pre and Post Party.
VIP Package $100

You can’t beat that.

http://www.dal1947.org/

To purchase your tickets click on the link above, DM us or contact this number right here 216-316-3010.

Exclusives
