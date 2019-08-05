The African American Male Wellness Walk

The goal of the National African American Male Wellness Initiative is to raise awareness for preventable health diseases.

Living a healthy lifestyle is about taking a holistic approach to maintaining good health. Good health is maintained through healthy habits. We will promote annual doctor visits while encouraging men to stay active and know their numbers.

​Join Radio One as we join the cause to empower men to understand through prevention one can live longer. The awareness campaign is the largest Wellness Initiative of its kind and has provided thousands of residents free health screenings resulting in recognition from former President Obama and also by having August declared as African American Male Wellness Month by former Governor John Kasich.

What is a Passion Team?

A group or individuals who work together to show support and form a team to advocate for Black men’s health and wellness in Support of the WALK Initiative.

Passion Team registration and participation is free!

Who can be a Passion Team:

Families

Churches

Organization

Fraternities

Sororities

Anyone who would like to show their support for anyone walking​

Thank you to our Sponsors

