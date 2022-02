LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Join us for the 7th Annual The Real Black Friday located at Tower City in Downtown Cleveland on Saturday, February 19th from 10-6p.

There will 100+ black owned businesses, food, free live entertainment, special guests and so much more.

It’s the 7th Annual The Real Black Friday powered by KeyBank, Bedrock and 93.1WZAK.

