The Securus Foundation Presents: The 3 C’s of R.E.A.L.

Join us for an exclusive networking opportunity and learn more about the Exodus Planner resource, community education, community recognition and inspiration as we highlight the 3 C’s of R.E.A.L. in Cuyahoga County.

The Office of Reentry partnered with The Securus Foundation to refresh and modernize the Going Home to Stay: A Guide for Successful Re-entry for Men and Women for all community members in and returning to Cuyahoga County.

Join us on September 12th to learn more about how your Office of Reentry is helping your community reach its vision, to be recognized as the leading model for a community-wide movement for reentry efficiency and effectiveness that addresses barriers, challenges, and policies that impedes successful reentry into the community.

Cuyahoga County is R.E.A.L.; Reaching Community Awareness, Community Engagement, Community Accountability & Leadership

Connectivity: Bridging the information sharing gap between community partners/resource providers, justice agencies and our clients/residents, using modern methods and technology.

Collaboration: Coming together for a common purpose and goal, assisting our clients and residents re-enter our community successfully.

Community: A community is an interconnected, supportive, thriving locale. It provides a reasonable quality of life for everyone that lives there. It values and promotes open, participative development processes underpinned by a continuous culture of trans-generational learning. Whose is responsible for creating this type of community? Community leaders. As community leaders we represent the community’s interests and are responsible for preparing, supporting and protecting all of our community members. As good community leaders, we all must possess empathy, the ability to inspire and deliver, strong communication skills and pride in our community, because we are working together toward a common goal.

Come network with like-minded Community Leaders that share your passion of being R.E.A.L.

Contact information:

The Securus Foundation

469-346-2111

Contact@TheSecurusFoundation.org

Cuyahoga County Office Of Reentry

216-698-3437

Reentry.cuyahogacounty.us

