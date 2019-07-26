Back To Events

Walmart’s Tax-Free Spree with Sam Sylk

Add to Calendar
Sam Sylk at Walmart
  • Date/time: August 3rd, 12:00pm to 2:00pm
  • Venue: Walmart
  • Address: 1868 Warrensville Ctr Rd., South Euclid, OH

Parents are you ready for back to school? August 2nd through August 4th is Walmart’s Tax-Free Spree. Tax-Free Spree means you pay no taxes on back to school supplies and apparel. Join Sam Sylk and 93.1 WZAK on Saturday, August 3rd from 12pm to 2pm, at Walmart located at 1868 Warrensville Ctr Rd. in South Euclid. Get your kids ready with great deals like kids graphic tees starting at $4.88! Come to Walmart this Tax Holiday, August 2nd through August 4th, and save during Walmart’s Tax-Free Spree!

Legal: offer good in Ohio on eligible items

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 10 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close