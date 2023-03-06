WZAK Presents The 8th Annual All Green Everything St Patrick’s Day Party

- Date/time: March 17th, 11:00am to 3:00pm
- Venue: Sylk's
- Address: 21300 Libby Rd, Maple Heights
The 8th Annual All Green Everything St Patrick’s Day Party is coming!
On Friday, March 17th pull up to Sylk’s at 21300 Libby Rd in Maple Heights from 11am-3pm, then again from 9p to midnight!
Hosted by Sam Sylk and Bijou Star, with music by Scratch Master L & DJ One Plus Two!
This is a FREE event! You must be 21 or older to enter.
