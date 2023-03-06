On Air

WZAK Presents The 8th Annual All Green Everything St Patrick’s Day Party

St Patty's Day Party
  • Date/time: March 17th, 11:00am to 3:00pm
  • Venue: Sylk's
  • Address: 21300 Libby Rd, Maple Heights
Source: Creative Services / R1

The 8th Annual All Green Everything St Patrick’s Day Party is coming!

On Friday, March 17th pull up to Sylk’s at 21300 Libby Rd in Maple Heights from 11am-3pm, then again from 9p to midnight!

Hosted by Sam Sylk and Bijou Star, with music by Scratch Master L & DJ One Plus Two!

This is a FREE event! You must be 21 or older to enter.

