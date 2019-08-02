Here’s something that’s sure to hit the spot on this Friday!
August 2nd marks National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and we’ve complied a list of 10 easy make at home ice cream sandwiches that we bet would rival your favorite store brand treat.
10 Easy Melt-In-Your Mouth Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
1. Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich
2. Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Sandwich
3. Oreo Ice Cream Sandwiches
4. Poop Emoji Ice Cream Sandwiches
5. Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Recipe
6. Donut Ice Cream Sandwich
7. Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches
8. Chocolate Waffle Ice Cream Tacos
9. Ice Cream Sandwich Cake
10. Protein Ice Cream Sandwiches