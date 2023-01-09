CLOSE

The top of the year is the official kickoff of awards season, beginning with the Golden Globes. The sophisticated show honors excellence in both American and international film and television. The ceremony started in 1944, and now 79 years later, it is still recognized as one of the more prestigious awards to receive.

An award of such notoriety requires show-stopping looks, and for decades Hollywood’s elite pulled out their Sunday best for the event. With COVID no longer hindering how we gather, captivating, high-fashion frocks have returned, and they’re taking the spotlight. Get ready to see the latest trends recently spied on the runway appear on your favorite celebrity.

As we prepare for an evening full of stylish do’s and don’t’s, let’s look at some of the best dresses to hit the red carpet in Golden Globes’ history.

10 Of The Best Golden Globes Dresses Of All Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com