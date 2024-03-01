10 Pictures Of “Mea Culpa’s” Trevante Rhodes – Just Because

Our water intake has increased drastically since Kelly Rowland’s “Mea Culpa” premiered on Netflix. If you’ve watched the film, then you know why.
In addition to providing audiences entertainment, fire fashion looks, and 120 uninterrupted minutes of Kelendria Rowland, the movie brings the heat with its steamy love scenes and sexual innuendos courtesy of Trevante Rhodes. Thanks to the leading man, some of us have watched the film more than once.
Trevante plays “Zyair,” an unapologetically sexy and successful artist who is accused of killing his ex-lover and manipulating women to their deadly demise. He goes to Kelly’s character, “Mea,” a lawyer, for help.
Zyair has no problem turning on the heat and the charm. With a flash of his shiny teeth, a close-up shot of his smooth chocolate skin, and a glimpse of his chiseled chest, arms, and yams, despite her best efforts, Mea is hooked.
And so were audiences – hence, the collective increased H2O intake.
Trevante Rhodes has been fine since ‘Moonlight,’ fans are not surprised.
Social media has been abuzz with marriage proposals, hilarious memes, and “Trevante appreciation posts” since the film dropped. Love for the leading man is real – and fans can’t get enough.
Even our favorite celebrity home girl, Keke Palmer, had something to say about his yams. We agree, Sis, ‘them yams’ may just need their own Instagram account.
While much attention is on the Louisiana native now, he’s been in entertainment for some time. Fans have been on Trevante’s team since “Moonlight,” a 2016 breakout film by Barry Jenkins.
In the film, Trevante portrayed the adult “Chiron,” a gay man struggling with identity, family, and relationships. As a straight man in this role, Trevante pushed boundaries regarding how audiences see sexual orientation, acceptance, and culture. His performance compelled critics to call him an ‘actor to watch’ while audiences noted his unforgettable presence, fit physique, and swag on screen.
In other words, Trevante has been a vibe.
Following the success of “Moonlight,” Trevante continued to showcase his versatility, range, and charm across projects. In 2017, he appeared in “12 Strong,” and he’s also starred in “The Predator” and the TV drama “True Detective,” alongside Mahershala Ali.
Title after title, Trevante continues to bring the heat on screen, and we swoon every time. So here are ten pics of Trevante Rhodes – you’re welcome – and facts about the star just because.
1. Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes chemistry is kismet.Source:Getty
Trevante Rhodes and Kelly Rowland bring the heat throughout “Mea Culpa” and their chemistry is undeniable. While doing film press, the two frequently talked about their working relationship and how easy it was to bring characters to life.
2. Trevante Rhodes took to acting quickly.Source:Getty
Trevante Rhodes didn’t start out with the acting bug, but in college, he soon caught it. According to Texas Monthly, “he was stopped during a jog on campus and invited to audition for an acting role. He didn’t land it, but he was hooked.” Trevante also took drama as a graduation requirement in school and loved it.
3. Trevante Rhodes started his ‘Netflix’ relationship starring in Sandra Bullock’s ‘Bird Box’Source:Getty
In 2020, Trevante Rhodes starred in the Netflix thriller “Bird Box” alongside Sandra Bullock. While blindfolded, the two aim to survive a world crashing around them.
4. Trevante Rhodes hustled to help his mom pay bills in his teens.Source:Getty
Trevante was born on February 10 in Louisana to parents Demour Dangelo and Jessi Rhodes. He has one sibling, Giovanni, and has been going hard for family since day one. He told Rolling Stone in 2023, “I’ve been working since I was 10 years old, helping mom pay the light bill at 13.”
Here, Trevante is pictured with his mother at the Toronto premiere of “Moonlight.” We are loving this adorable mother-son moment.
5. Trevante does that tongue-lip thing that makes our heart melt.Source:Getty
While sexiness is second nature to Trevante Rhodes, he does have a strict regimen to help maintain it. Interviewing with Men’s Health, he discussed discipline, exercise, and starting the day. He shared, “I wake up at 4:30, I meditate, then I go to the gym for a couple hours, do abs, whatever muscle that is for the day, we jog, and we start our day at eight.”
6. He’s a runner. He’s a track star.Source:Getty
Working out is part of Trevante Rhodes’s athletic background. Trevante started out as a running back at his home town, Little Elm High School. He played alongside Dallas Cowboy’s Cole Beasley.
Trevante was also an all-state track athlete. He received a track scholarship to attend the University of Texas-Austin.
7. Trevante is a father and a businessman.Source:Getty
While Trevante’s career and educational background is widely known, his personal life is mostly private. He was rumored to be engaged to model Mara Wright in 2019, but much hasn’t been confirmed.
Outside of his romantic relationships, we do know Trevante is a father. He dedicated his 2023 project, “Bruiser,” to his son. His production company, Toula 67, developed the film.
8. Trevante looks good with – or without – clothes.Source:Getty
After winning an Oscar for “Moonlight” in 2017, Trevante Rhodes stripped down to his underwear for Calvin Klein. The pictures are just as sexy as you’d think they’d be.
9. Trevante Rhodes was HelloBeautiful’s 2018 Sexiest Man.Source:Getty
Here goes Trevante with that lip thing again. In 2018, we featured him as our publication’s ‘Most Sexiest Man.’ He secured 29.9 % of the votes, beating Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan, and Jason Mamoa for the top spot.
10. Trevante doesn’t appear to have an active personal Instagram.Source:Blake Martin
While social media has been abuzz about “Mea Culpa’s” leading man, he has not directly responded much on the platforms. And word on the street is that he doesn’t currently have a personal page on Instagram.
Trevante’s production company, Toula 67, however, does seem to have a presence with a growing following.