10 Times Mary J. Blige Proved She Should Have Her Own Boot Line (And We Wanted To Buy It)

has no problem stepping on necks. Literally.

Over the years, Mary J. Blige’s boots have become her signature style and, arguably, just as famous as she is. They are a culture classic, defining hip-hop ‘haute’ and fly-girl fabulousness.

Mary’s friend and long-time stylist, Misa Hylton, has been integral to her style evolution and boot takeover.

With nearly every red carpet premiere, New York Fashion Week (NYFW) appearance, tour stop, or stage performance, Mary steps out and slays. One thing consistent in these trendsetting moments is her killer knee-or-thigh-high boots.

Whether leather, fur-lined, denim-patched, bright-colored, gold studded, designer monogrammed, or jeweled, Mary J. Blige’s boots are a moment! The Queen of R&B and Soul’s boots are made for dancing, walking, sashaying, and everything in between.

Mary shared pictures of her footwear and ensemble on Instagram.

Most recently, the 52-year-old singer celebrated Thanksgiving in a stunning pair of white snakeskin Christian Louboutin boots.

Mary styled her iconic red bottoms with a dramatic white Michael Kors fur coat, belt, and shorts. Her hair was platinum blonde and parted down the middle with dark roots.

Did Mary J. Blige confirm a new boot line?

Fans flooded Mary’s comment section. Between holiday greetings, commentators could not get enough of the monochromatic boot-centered look. “Whew Chile…. She done put em all to rest,” said one fan.

Some fans also called for the “Good Morning, Gorgeous” singer to start her own line of boots. “DROP A BOOTLINE MS MAAM. Puhleeeease. WE NEED A THIGH HIGH COLLECTION,” said one fan. And, “waits patiently for boot and fur collection to drop,” wrote another.

But this is not the first time fans have made this request. Actress Laci Mosley went viral last year, saying Mary invented the footwear. And, fans have taken to other social media accounts and news sites calling for “Mary couture.”

Following Mary’s 2023 Strength of a Woman (SOAW) Fest, rumors have also “confirmed” that the Queen may be starting her own boot line. One TikToker shared a screenshot from what appears to be the SOAW account.

While we wait patiently for a holiday miracle, let’s look at some of Mary J. Blige’s top boot looks. Our good Sis knows how to slay from the sole!

10 Times Mary J. Blige Proved She Should Have Her Own Boot Line (And We Wanted To Buy It) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com