10 Times Missy Elliott Pushed The Culture Through Music And Fashion

Trendsetter, musical pioneer, and culture pusher, Missy Elliott has done so much for Black culture. Known for her stylish track suits, door-knocker earrings, and expressive hairstyles, the award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer has influenced an entire generation and beyond.
Missy Elliott’s unique sound and talent for writing and producing successful songs has earned her an honorary degree at Berklee College. She was also the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. The world is doing a great job at giving Missy her flowers now so that she knows just how important she is to the culture.
When Missy wasn’t pushing boundaries through music, she was influencing the masses with her androgynous sense of style. There hasn’t been a tracksuit and sneaker combo that the singer hasn’t tried. She’s also skilled at unapologetically rockin’ the quintessential 1990’s updo.
Today the living legend turns 50! In honor of her half century rotation, we’re counting down 10 times she pushed the culture forward through music and fashion.
1. Missy Elliott on set of a music video, 1998Source:Getty
Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott appeared on the set during the music video shoot for Lil’ Mo’s “5 Minutes” on June 10, 1998 in Brooklyn, New York.
2. Missy Elliott at the Komet Awards, 2001Source:Getty
Missy Elliott attended the ‘Komet’ awards in August, 2001 in Cologne, Germany. Back then, the singer wore outfits that were often mimicked and recreated. Her bedazzled denim set and short haircut is one of her more popular looks.
3. Missy Elliott at Essence Festival, 2018Source:Getty
Missy Elliot performed during the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. True to her oversized style, the singer wore a Gucci tracksuit by Dapper Dan.
4. Missy Elliott at “Something in the Water”, 2019Source:Getty
Missy Elliott performed onstage at day 2 of “Something in the Water” on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City.
5. Missy Elliott at Berklee College Of Music’s Commencement Exercises, 2019Source:Getty
Missy Elliott and Justin Timberlake attended the Berklee College of Music 2019 Commencement ceremony at Agganis Arena at Boston University on May 11, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. More than 1,100 students graduated in all and receiving honorary degrees were Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake and Alex Lacamoire.
6. Missy Elliott at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner, 2019Source:Getty
Inductee Missy Elliott spoke onstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. She was the first female rapper to be inducted.
7. Missy Elliott at the MTV VMAs & Pepsi Celebrate The Museum Of Missy ElliottSource:Getty
Bet you can’t say you have your own museum! Signage is seen as MTV VMAs & Pepsi celebrate the Museum of Missy Elliott on August 23, 2019 in New York City.
8. Missy Elliott at the MTV Video Music Awards, 2019Source:Getty
Missy Elliott posed in the Press Room with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
9. Missy Elliott at the VMA’s After Party, 2019Source:Getty
Missy Elliott attended an MTV VMA’s after party in her honor as they celebrated her receiving the Video Vanguard Award. The rapper showed up and showed out in a Louis Vuitton ensemble.
10. Missy Elliott at the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Summit, 2019Source:Getty
Missy Elliott attended the UN Women’s Entrepreneurship Day at the United Nations on November 15, 2019 in New York City.