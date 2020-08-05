10 Times Vanessa Simmons Shined On The Red Carpet

Vanessa Simmons was born with a business mentality. From a young age, she took the role of an entrepreneur and ran with it. In her teenage years, she partnered with her younger sister to create a sneaker brand named Pastry. She also documented parts of her life on the reality TV show, Run’s House. She’s had a few acting gigs and even entered the Miss California USA pageant in 2008.
Despite her very famous father, Vanessa has always been determined to make it on her own account. Throughout her career, she’s aligned herself with businesses that fit her brand and personality. Every product that Vanessa creates or endorses feels very personal to her. From designing sneakers and lingerie, to marketing a top-quality hair brand, Vanessa has mastered the art of developing a juggling multiple businesses.
Vanessa is widely known as a private person, even though she gives us a glimpse into her everyday life on Growing Up Hip Hop. On the show, we are able to see her manage her businesses, motherhood, and her relationship with her younger sister.
Today Vanessa Simmons turns 37. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times the mogul shined on the red carpet.
1. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE HARLEM FASHION ROW PRESENTS STYLE BEAT EVENT, 2015Source:Getty
Vanessa Simmons arrived for the Harlem Fashion Row Presents “Style Beat” event in a simple olive green dress.
2. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE ESSENCE 10TH ANNUAL BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS GALA, 2017Source:Getty
Vanessa Simmons arrived at the Essence 10th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards Gala in a gorgeous black strapless gown.
3. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE WETV CELEBRATES THE RETURN OF GROWING UP HIP HOP SEASON 3, 2017Source:Getty
Vanessa Simmons attended WE TV’s celebration of “Growing Up Hip Hop” Season 3 in a floral, floor-length dress.
4. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE ESSENCE CELEBRATES THE 2017 ESSENCE BEST IN BLACK BEAUTY AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Vanessa Simmons attended The 2017 ESSENCE Best in Black Beauty Awards in an electric blue, satin top and matching pants.
5. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE WETV CELEBRATES THE RETURN OF GROWING UP HIP HOP SEASON 4, 2018Source:Getty
Bawse! Vanessa Simmons attended the Growing Up Hip Hop season 4 party in a luxurious yellow fur coat.
6. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE VIVIENNE TAM SS AFTER PARTY, 2018Source:Getty
Vanessa Simmons attended the Vivienne Tam SS 2018 after party in a graphic tee partnered with a ruffled midi skirt.
7. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE BOSSIP BEST DRESSED LIST EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
Vanessa Simmons kept it chic and simple at the Bossip Best Dressed List Event clad in denim dad jeans with an embellished duster.
8. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE WE TV HOSTS PREMIERE FOR HIP HOP THURSDAY, 2019Source:Getty
Come through, fur coat! Vanessa Simmons attended the premiere for WE TV hosts Hip Hop Thursday’s in an all-black ensemble styled with a brown, oversized fur coat.
9. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE LADYLIKE FOUNDATION’S 11TH ANNUAL WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE LUNCHEON, 2019Source:Getty
Vanessa Simmons attended The LadyLike Foundation’s 11th Annual Women of Excellence Luncheon in an off-white satin suit.
10. VANESSA SIMMONS AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
This girl sure knows how to wear a suit! Vanessa Simmons attended the 2019 BET Awards in a dark blue denim and white pants suit.