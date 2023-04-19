10 Ways To Show Support For Muslims During Ramadan

The observation of Ramadan in Islamic culture has been going on all month long, and festivities will soon be popping off across the globe now that the commencement celebration of Eid al-Fitr has arrived.

For those on the outside looking in, it’s easy to see that many Muslims across the world have been using the sacred period of fasting, prayer, reflection and community to make this particular Ramadan a memorable one.

As the latter post suggests, the idea behind “taking care of your Imaan” is to simply protect your belief in the six articles of faith, which include the initial belief in Tawhid or the oneness of God, belief in the angels, belief in God’s work in creating the Holy books, belief in the existence of prophets, belief in the Day of Judgment and finally the belief in Qadar or in other words divine destiny. When you add not eating or drinking from dawn until dusk into the mix, not to mention the individual burdens that Muslim Americans can face when balancing cultural traditions alongside Western ideologies, the month-long journey definitely doesn’t come without its fair share of trials and tribulations. That’s why we wanted to put together a helpful guide that breaks down how you can support someone of Islamic faith in your life just by understanding what this past month has meant for them.

From respecting changes in behavior that can often be triggered by the circumstances of fasting, to understanding that not all Muslims are alike, take a minute to view Ramadan from a whole new perspective.

Keep scrolling as we send a special Mashallah to the completion of another successful Ramadan with a guide on supporting our Muslim brothers and sisters out there and their fruitful culture:

