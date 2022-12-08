HomeEntertainment News

12 Black Women Who Made History In 2022

CLOSE

IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio At The Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: Michael Rowe / Getty


As the year of 2022 comes to an end, Black people and more specifically Black Women have continued to make positive monumental moments in history around the world!

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘MyMajic’ TO 24042!

From Susan M. Collins, Ph.D, the first Black woman to serve as the president and CEO of a Federal bank and Attorney Rachael Rollins officially became the first Black women to ever occupy this title in Massachusetts to Quinta Brunson, Deborah Cox and so many others! There are a lot of accomplishments to celebrate this year!

Checkout the list below of 12 Black Women who made history in 2022!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

RELATED: 10 Black Women Who Made History In 2021

RELATED: 5 Black Women Making History In Politics In 2022

12 Black Women Who Made History In 2022  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

1. Dr. Maya Angelou

The legendary wordsmith, Dr. Maya Angelou, will have her image placed on a limited edition run of quarter coins beginning next year, essentially making her the first Black woman to appear on U.S. currency. See More Here > https://bit.ly/3vQRQke

2. Deborah Cox

Deborah Cox Source:Getty

Toronto native, Deborah Cox made an historic music milestone, becoming the first Black woman to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame! See More Here > https://bit.ly/3VVumER

3. Starr Andrews

Starr Andrews makes Figure Skating History in Canada as the first Black U.S. figure skater to win the ISU Grand Prix medal! See More Here > https://bit.ly/3Hjekjh

4. Pamela Culpepper

Pamela Culpepper is among those driving change recently joining the Prada Group’s Board of Directors. This appointment makes her the first time a Black woman to sit on the brand’s board in its 109-year history. See More Here > https://bit.ly/3vQDMad

 

5. Qunita Brunson

Qunita Brunson Source:Getty

‘Abbot Elementary’ Actress Qunita Brunson Makes History As The First Black Woman To Receive 3 Emmy Nominations! See More Here > https://bit.ly/3izre2n

6. Sandra Douglass Morgan

Sandra Douglass Morgan Becomes First Black Woman Team President In The NFL’s 102-Year History! See More Here > https://bit.ly/3HsbVCW

7. Tara Roberts

Journalist-turned-pioneering-deep-diver Tara Roberts has become the first Black woman to grace the cover of National Geographic as a Nat Geo Explorer. See More Here > https://bit.ly/3sRWMmL

8. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden

Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden Source:Courtesy

Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden Becomes The First Black Woman Appointed To Michigan’s Supreme Court! See More Here > https://bit.ly/3HfRjOt

9. Jada Davis

On March 19, 2022 law student and business owner, Jada Davis made history becoming the first Black woman to be honored with the prestigious title of “Miss Milwaukee.” See More Here > https://bit.ly/3Y6zUOg

10. Dr. Avis Williams

New Orleans, Louisiana’s city school board committee elected Dr. Avis Williams as the first Black Woman Superintendent! See More Here > https://bit.ly/3uuCO1E

11. Zindzi Thompson

Scholar Zindzi Thompson makes history as the youngest Black woman to earn a degree from the Nashville-based medical HBCU, Meharry Medical College! See More Here > https://bit.ly/3F9AwKk

12. Shilese Jones, Konnor McClain & Jordan Chiles

Shilese Jones, Konnor McClain & Jordan Chiles Source:Getty

Three Black women, 17-year-old Konnor McClain, 20-year-old Shilese Jones, and 21-year-old Jordan Chiles, took home some major hardware after winning the senior all-around competition and becoming the first three Black women to sweep their opponents! See More Here > https://bit.ly/3BfFbcw

Close