Hip Hop’s 50th Celebration continued last Saturday (Aug. 5) at Rock The Bells Festival in Queens, NY. The celebration was one to remember with the hottest in Hip Hop in attendance. The line-up touched every decade of the genre’s history with memories to last a lifetime. Check out our favorite moments from the 2023 Rock The Bells Festival inside.

The sold-out show took place at Forest Hills Stadium, where attendees were treated to performances from legendary Hip Hop artists like Rakim, Cold Crush Brothers, Roxanne Shanté, Big Daddy Kane, Ludacris, Jungle Brothers, Brand Nubian, and Swizz Beatz, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Slick Rick, Run DMC, LL COOL J and more. Each act took to the stage and showed the world why Hip Hop reigns supreme in both music and the culture at large.

From LL Cool J’s iconic performance of all his hits to Queen Latifah performing her empowering classics alongside some of the best women MCs in Hip Hop, there were many moments to remember. There were even memorable events that took place off the main stage like Grandmaster Flash dropping gems backstage.

The best part of the Rock The Bells Festival is how much these legendary artists showed loved to Hip Hop’s biggest fans. Redman and Method Man made a leap off the stage to get a little closer to their supporters in the crowd. You had to be there! There were several dope moments that took place, but we chose our top 12.

Check out 12 magical moments from the 2023 Rock The Bells Festival below:

12 Magical Moments From The 2023 Rock The Bells Festival [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com